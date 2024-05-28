Enderby city report shows increased daily demand for water in 2023

Photo: Contributed

The public’s consumption of water increased in 2023 from the treatment plant in Enderby, a city report shows.

The City of Enderby’s annual drinking water system report shows that demand rose by about five per cent in 2023. The average demand of roughly 1,521 cubed metres is equal to a space about 11 metres long, 11 metres wide and 11 metres high daily.

The city noted its total does not capture all water use.

Demand east of Bawtree Bridge is not tracked by measuring tools, so not all demand is represented in the report. Due to areas receiving water but not being measured, the report "does not reflect the full quantity of water sent from the Shuswap Well."

It is unknown if demand in these areas decreased or increased. For areas where demand is measured, the known increase of five per cent in average daily demand amounts to roughly 74 extra cubed metres of water use per day.

Explaining the fluctuation in water use, the City of Enderby report said, "Year-to-year variations in demand tend to be influenced by the impact of weather upon consumption habits, particularly irrigation."

The top demand day in 2023 was July 22, which had a high of 34 degrees Celsius according to AccuWeather. The timing contrasts to the year before, when highest demand witnessed on flow metres was witnessed on Aug. 9.