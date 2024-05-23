Vernon's Holland brothers set to face off in NHL Western Conference Final

Photo: Troy Mick Dennis (left) and Ken Holland pose with two family members and the Stanley Cup.

The Vancouver Canucks might be out of the Stanley cup run, but the Okanagan still has some skin in the game.

Vernon-born Ken Holland is the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers and his brother, Dennis Holland, is a scout for the Dallas Stars.

The Oilers and Stars will face off in the NHL's Western Conference Final, which gets underway Thursday night in Dallas.

Troy Mick, former GM of the Vernon Vipers, posted about the local family's ties to the series in a public Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

“Not sure if this has ever happened before but I hope the community of [Vernon] is proud and realize how special the family is to Vernon,” reads the post.

“I feel bad and happy for the sister Diane who I’m sure is torn on who to cheer for but she will win either way. Rienie and Lee the parents would be so proud of you all. I know I am and wish you all the best of luck.”

The puck will drop on Game 1 just after 5:30 p.m.