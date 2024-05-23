RDNO gives go ahead to grant application for Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

Photo: RDNO

The Regional District of North Okanagan staff are submitting a grant application for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

At Wednesday’s Board of Directors meeting, directors gave staff the go ahead to apply for the Canadian Cultural Spaces Fund.

Stacey Raftus with the RDNO confirmed to Castanet in an email that the grant would be “for architect and consulting fees associated with completing the pre-construction services and design for the Cultural Centre.”

A report submitted prior to the meeting said the grant would cover 50 per cent of the estimated $2.1 million cost of this phase.

The Greater Vernon Cultural Centre is in the process of fundraising $13.9 million through senior level grants, foundation contributions and community fundraising.

RDNO has previously said it hopes to have the funds raised by July 2024. Part way through May, RDNO told Castanet it was not able to publicly share an update about fundraising efforts.

A public update is expected in early June.