Bikefest 2024 kicks off in June to raise funds for Greater Vernon pathway maintenance

Photo: North Okanagan Cycling Society 2023 Noble Canyon Fiver

The North Okanagan Cycling Society is hosting Bikefest 2024 for cycling enthusiasts.

NOCS says June 5 to 9 will be packed with outdoor adventures and community fun, with funds raised going towards pathway maintenance. Tickets to all events can be purchased online.

Bikefest kicks off on Wednesday June 5 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with a ladies ride for cyclists with an intermediate skill level. The event costs $10 will be led by experienced female riders. It starts at the Cougar Canyon Parking Lot and ends with a post ride barbecue.

The following day a movie night is being hosted by Sun Country Cycle. Tickets cost $10 and must be purchased in advance to watch Dirt Relations: The Story of the Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program.

June 7 will be the Legends Ride & Trail Day for riders aged 55 plus. The ride starts at 10 a.m. in Ellison Provincial Park and costs $5. That evening will be Trail Day where people can contribute to maintenance and improvement of local parks from 5 to 8 p.m.

An Island Pedal Paradise party is taking place on Saturday June 8 at 5 p.m. at Ratio Coffee. Tickets for the event with drinks and bike-minded friends are $20 and include a commemorative cup and a complimentary beer/wine. Food will be onsite for purchase.

Bikefest wraps up on June 9 with the free event, Hotcakes ‘n’ Handlebars. Taking place at Ellison Upper Lot, everyone is invited to the pancake breakfast at 10 a.m. There will also be a multi-brand demo day where people can test drive their future rides.

All funds from Bikefest 2024 will go towards trail maintenance of multi-use trails within provincial parks and crown land in the greater Vernon area.