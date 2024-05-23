Okanagan Military Tattoo returning to Vernon this weekend

Connor McDowell

The annual Okanagan Military Tattoo is set to take place this weekend – months earlier than it normally runs.

Military tattoo executive producer Norman Crerar says setup is underway after a year of planning. Organizers were at Kal Tire Place Wednesday, installing lights, props and sound systems in preparation for the musical spectacle.

“It’s the operation that turns what is a skating rink... into a stage,” said Crerar. “At six o’clock this morning the doors went up.”

He said the process includes putting up to fifty lights on trusses that lift up to the ceiling. The team also rigs a sound system and video cameras to project onto the big screen.

Set up ran twelve hours ending at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and rehearsals for the weekend show started the same evening.

Crerar told Castanet it costs roughly $100,000 to rent Kal Tire Place and convert the rink into a showroom. He said the expense is backed by government grants, but is one of the reasons the show dates changed this year.

While the military tattoo usually runs in July, Crerar said there are some pressures making organizers host the event earlier.

One of which is that Kal Tire Place is a reception area for evacuees if wildfire evacuations are ordered. He said it was too risky to wait until July, when a wildfire evacuation could bump the event after such a big investment.

When asked what a success would look like, Crerar hopes all the performers will have a great time, and the arena will sell 2,500 seats.

The military tattoo event runs Saturday through Sunday. Tickets are available at okanagantattoo.ca.