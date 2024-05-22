Grindrod residents told to still only use water for essentials

Photo: Pixabay

Grindrod Water Utility (GRW) customers are still restricted to essential water usage only as a water intake from the Shuswap river remains blocked.

The Regional District of North Okanagan first restricted residents to essential water usage on May 21 due to a blocked water intake.

RDNO sent out an update on Wednesday afternoon saying attempted repairs have been unsuccessful. High water turbidity is causing poor visibility, and high flows are creating unsafe conditions for divers.

Crews will be trying to assess the intake with sonar and make another diving attempt “as soon as possible.”

The district has hired a contractor to haul water and restore reservoir levels for essential use until the blocked water intake is resolved. RDNO says high-water use could result in a potential loss of water.

“It is crucial that residents continue to only use water for essential purposes until otherwise notified,” said the district in a release.

All GRW customers also remain on a precautionary boil water notice due to a power outage that caused a loss of water.

The boil water notice will be in effect until water sampling shows drinking water is safe. Water should be boiled for at least one minute before consumption, including making ice or brushing teeth.

Customers can find updates on water notices on the RDNO website and the RDNO Facebook Page. People can also subscribe to receive email updates online here.