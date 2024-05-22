Vernon woman seeks CPC nomination in Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding

Photo: Facebook

Vernon business owner Rachel Enns is seeking the Conservative Party of Canada candidate nomination for the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding.

Enns says her main reason for seeking the CPC nomination is to “pursue accountability and transparency” to the federal government.

Enns holds a Bachelor of both Science and Education, and is a BC certified teacher. She taught in Ontario before moving to Vernon and choosing to stay home to raise a family and build a business.

Her and her husband Josh own a forestry seedling company, which they've grown over the past 21 years. She’s currently an occasional teacher for Vernon Christian School.

In 2019, Enns volunteered for the North Okanagan Shuswap Conservative Association to re-elect federal Conservative Mel Arnold as Member of Parliament. In 2021, she served as the assistant campaign manager for Arnold’s re-election campaign.

She describes herself as a “life-long conservative voter."

Enns says she has experience writing policy from her time working on the North Okanagan Shuswap Conservative Association Electoral District Association (EDA). EDA’s are an administrative organization that facilitate party and community building activities.

Enns says one of her policies on ethics breaches within government and implementing consequences was picked up for the 2021 CPC Election Campaign Platform.

Enns was voted in to represent BC on the National Policy Committee for the Conservative Party of Canada. This committee oversees and facilitates the policy development process within the Conservative Party

The current MP for the Vernon riding, Mel Arnold, has said he plans to run for the newly created Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding. The North Okanagan riding that he currently represents will be changing in the next federal election, splitting Salmon Arm from Vernon.

The new Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding is what Enns is seeking CPC nominations for. She’s adding her name to a growing list of notables hoping to be the next CPC candidate. Vernon city councillor Teresa Durning, and former city councillor Scott Anderson have both thrown their hats into the ring.