Vernon Ribfest organizers announce tasty event will not happen this summer

Photo: Historic O'Keefe Ranch

The sweet aroma of expertly barbecued ribs will not be wafting across the North Okanagan this year.

Vernon Ribfest organizers have announced the tasty event will not happen this summer.

“We regret to inform you that, due to circumstances beyond our control, the beloved Vernon Ribfest will no longer be a part of our community’s festival lineup,” said a statement on the Ribfest website.

“We are immensely grateful for your past participation and look forward to potentially exploring new opportunities in the future.”

The first local ribfest was held at the Vernon recreation centre in 2018, but like so many other event, it was put on hold during COVID.

In 2022, it was moved to Swan Lake Market and Garden before moving again to Historic O'Keefe Ranch in 2023.

Following last year's event, there was some talk about making O'Keefe the permanent home for the event, but no announcements to that effect were ever made.

But for anyone needing their barbecue rib fix, Kelowna will be hosting Ribfest in City Park July 5 to 7. Kamloops will be holding its Ribfest Aug. 9 to Aug. 11.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon Ribfest for comment.