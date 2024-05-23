Probation for Kal Lake voyeur who stared down young woman while masturbating

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A North Okanagan voyeur who masturbated in a provincial park lot while staring down a young woman nearby has avoided jail.

George Henry Hughes, 58, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of committing an indecent act in a public place, obstructing police and breach of bail.

Vernon Mounties were called to a parking lot at Kalamalka Lake provincial park at about 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2023, for a report of a man masturbating in a pickup truck. A witness told officers she saw the man touching himself while staring at her.

Hughes was no stranger to police. By then, he had already been arrested twice following similar allegations — an incident in Lavington on May 6, 2023, and another one in Lumby on May 31, 2023. In each of those cases, Hughes was alleged to have been masturbating in his parked vehicle while using a “large phallic sex toy,” according to Crown prosecutor Danika Heighes.

Charges laid in connection with those allegations were stayed Wednesday as part of Hughes’ plea bargain, but the circumstances of the allegations were read into court as part of the deal.

Heighes said Hughes was granted bail the day after his arrest in December, with a condition prohibiting him from loitering in any parked vehicle.

Hughes breached that term on Jan. 3, when police were called to a Lumby address for a report of a suspicious man in a vehicle. When Mounties arrived on scene and identified the subject of the complaint as Hughes, he threatened to drive away.

Hughes then stabbed himself with a knife. Heighes said police found a knife handle protruding from his abdomen while taking him into custody. Because Hughes was injured, the arrest is the subject of an ongoing investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog.

He was released again and re-arrested on May 10, after he was once again found in his parked vehicle in Lumby.

Defence lawyer Laura McPheeters said Hughes’ offending is “borne out of his distress.”

“His challenges are drugs and mental health,” she said.

"It’s not entirely clear to me which order they come in, but when Mr. Hughes is feeling distressed, he uses drugs and it increases his distress. He has some days where he acts in the way that you see in the files in court.”

Hughes, who has a dated and unrelated criminal record, lives with his fiancé in Lumby, where he owns a scrap metal business. He spent 12 days in jail following his most recent arrest but was released after Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with a joint submission for 18 months of probation, with conditions prohibiting Hughes from having any contact with any of the complainants or visiting Kalamalka Lake provincial park and two Lumby addresses.

He will also be required to participate in psychiatric care as directed, prohibiting from possessing knives except for work or food preparation and barred from being alone in any parked vehicle.