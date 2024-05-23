Test finds high levels of E. coli in Middle Shuswap River

Photo: Facebook/Cherryville Water Stewards

High levels of E. coli found in the Middle Shuswap River has prompted a group of North Okanagan residents to try and take action.

The group, BeeSafe, is concerned about pollution in the river making it undrinkable and unswimmable.

"Our worst nightmares have come to fruition where intensive feedlots have happened in Cherryville,” said BeeSafe co-founder Carla Vierke.

“We are proving that they are polluting the rivers in a serious, serious way.”

Vierke says they’ve tested the water for years through CARO Analytical Services, an accredited laboratory. While recent reports show elevated E. coli counts, they do not show what has caused the count.

Water testing of the Shuswap River completed on Feb. 20, 2024 near Sugar Lake Road shows an E. coli count of greater than 2,420. According to the testing office, E. coli counts should be 0.

Health Canada recommends people should not swim in water with E. coli counts higher than 200.

CARO suggests people reach out to local health officers to discuss strategies to reduce contamination when results are that elevated. Verike says BeeSafe has reached out to multiple government agencies.

“We can't get government bodies of any kind from any departments to do anything about it,” said Verike.

Government reviewing water quality data

B.C.’s Ministry of Environment told Castanet that manure and other agricultural by-products are regulated.

“Cattle ranchers are required to ensure that contaminated runoff, solids, and air contaminants do not enter a watercourse, cross a property boundary, or go below the water table,” said the ministry in an email.

Provincial inspection officers visit locations to ensure compliance, and reports are publicly posted online. Using the keyword search, very few results come up for Cherryville, Middle Shuswap River and Sugar Lake Road.

When asked about the high E. coli levels being reported in the river, the ministry said it’s “reviewing the water quality data to identify potential concerns.”

It says the information will guide future decisions to mitigate issues found, and that Interior Health has provided residents with information about proper well construction and well-water sampling.

“The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy continues to prioritize inspections based on environmental risks as well as jurisdictional authority,” said the ministry in an email. “Inspections in the region are currently underway.”

Group urging action

BeeSafe has started a letter writing campaign asking people to email elected officials to demand protection of water.

According to the groups website, they’re seeking an overhaul of policies that “prioritize profit over the preservation of nature and the protection of our health."

“While people drank from [the Shuswap River] and from streams feeding it as recently as a few years ago, the pollution that is now reaching it makes people fear contamination from swimming in it,” reads the BeeSafe website.

“B.C.’s regulatory system continues to let polluters profit from environmental devastation.”

The group is holding a meeting about the pollution Thursday, May 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Cherryville Community Hall, 158 N Fork Rd, Cherryville, BC.