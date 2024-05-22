Photo: City of Enderby

A portion of Back Enderby Road will be closed to all traffic between Highway 97A and Mountain View Road May 27 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a full depth rebuild and road reclamation.

Traffic is able to detour to Highway 97A via Mountainview Road.

Okanagan Aggregates will be on site performing the work and signage will be posted on Highway 97A and Mountainview Road indicating the scheduled closure.

Once the necessary depth rebuild and road reclamation is complete, Back Enderby Road will return to single-lane alternating traffic.