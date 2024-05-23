Mainland BC Military Family Resource Centre holding free mental health workshop in Vernon for the first time

Photo: The Canadian Press

Help with mental health challenges for veterans and their families is coming to Vernon.

The Mainland BC Military Family Resource Centre (BCMFRC) is bringing Mental Health First Aid – Veteran Community to Vernon for the first time.

The free, two-day workshop is for the families or service providers who support medically released veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP.

The Vernon and the North Okanagan area are home to five branches of the Royal Canadian Legion: one branch of the Army, Navy, Air Force Veterans in Canada; the Vernon Cadet Camp Museum; The British Columbia Dragoons 1st Troop and approximately 40 actively serving Canadian Armed Forces families.

Additionally, the Okanagan-area office of Veterans Affairs Canada reported 2,213 veterans – Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP – served as of March 2022.

Mental Health First Aid – Veteran Community is one component of the Veteran Family Program which BCMFRC delivers on behalf of Veteran Affairs Canada (VAC).

The program supports the health and well-being of families as they transition from military to civilian life.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), mental illness indirectly affects all Canadians at some time through a family member, friend or colleague. In any given year, one in five people in Canada will personally experience a mental health problem or illness.

“It’s not uncommon for people to learn regular first aid to prepare them for medical emergencies such as burns and sprains. The mental health first aid course takes that preparedness to the next level, providing valuable, potentially life-saving information and crisis intervention skills to manage mental health challenges,” said Tracy Cromwell, BC MFRC executive director.

A range of mental health issues will be covered by the course, including mood, anxiety, trauma-related, and substance use disorders. The course will also teach skills for dealing with drug overdose, suicidal behaviour, panic attacks, psychosis and acute stress reaction.

The goal of the course course is to enable participants to build the skills and confidence necessary to engage in effective conversations about mental health, help them recognize the most common mental health problems and illnesses, increase their comfort level in helping others, and decrease the stigma and discrimination around mental health problems and illnesses.

“Mental health issues are often met with significant stigma,” said Cromwell. “That’s what’s so great about Mental Health First Aid – Veteran Community. Because the course is about helping others, participants don’t have to worry about standing out as having a problem if they attend. In this way, the course is truly non-threatening for those who’d like to learn more about dealing with these issues.”

Although designed for those who support medically released Veterans and RCMP, the two-day course is free and open to anyone.

Participants who complete the course will be granted certification in Mental Health First Aid – Veteran Community. The course takes place May 27 to 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Best Western Premier Route 97, 5350 Anderson Way.

Space is limited. Register by May 23 by contacting [email protected].