Warrant for Curtis Sagmoen was issued and then retracted on possession of a firearm charges

Photo: RCMP

A bench warrant was issued, and then retracted for one of the North Okanagan's most notorious residents.

On May 16, a warrant for Curtis Sagmoen was issued by Kamloops Provincial Court because neither he, nor his lawyer, showed up for a scheduled court appearance.

Sagmoen is facing two charges of possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

Damienne Darby, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, said on “May 21, his counsel had the matter added to the court list and advised the court that she had instructions to appear as his agent on May 16 and had mis-diarized the appearance and failed to attend court on his behalf.”

Sagmoen's next appearance is scheduled for June 6 in Kamloops.

The legal woes is the latest in a long list of court matters for the Silver Creek resident who has a history of violent crimes against women, including running over a sex worker with an ATV.

In a separate incident involving another sex trade worker, Sagmoen was found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence, and possession of methamphetamine.

Sagmoen made headlines in 2017 when the body of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux was found on his parents' farm on Salmon River Road. He was never charged in relation to her death.