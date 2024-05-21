Vernon Fire Rescue extinguish garbage fire near Alexis Park Drive

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Vernon Fire Rescue seen on Centennial Drive Tuesday afternoon

Vernon Fire Rescue extinguished a small fire near Alexis Park Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

City spokesperson Josh Winquist confirmed crews responded to a report of smoke coming from a grass area.

“Upon arrival, crews were able to confirm a person was burning garbage and wet material in a small '5 x 7' fire,” said Winquist in an email. “Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.”

Fire crews were seen carrying fire extinguishers on a pathway to Alexis Park between buildings on Centennial Drive.

VFRS is reminding the community to remain vigilant as conditions remain very dry despite recent rain.

To report a fire within the City of Vernon, call 911 immediately. To report a wildfire, call the BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.