Local shop and abattoir is looking to bring meat to Vernon families at a discounted price

Photo: Yankee Flats Meats

A local abattoir and meat shop is hoping to provide School District 22 families with high-quality meat for less.

Yankee Flats Meats has been operating a program with School District 83 in Salmon Arm, where families receive $50 worth of locally produced meat for $30.

“We’ve heard a lot of feedback from families in the SD22 district wondering how they can access the program as well,” said Lydia McKnight, Yankee Flats Meats co-owner.

“We have reached out ourselves to the SD22 district and other independent schools with hopes that we can bring a similar program to our community in the Vernon and surrounding areas."

Mcknight asks families to request the boxes directly from their school district and surrounding independent school boards as that’s who allocate the funding. She says possibly with enough funding, the district might introduce the same or similar programs to Vernon families.

The program in Salmon Arm has sold 650 boxes in the last three months.

The May box had chicken thighs or drumsticks, farmer’s sausage, two pounds of ground beef and one dozen Keenan Farms Eggs.

Rebecca Haberstock, with Yankee Flats, says the program supports local families and producers while giving families access to healthy and affordable local food.

“We also know that local food in schools builds student knowledge of community-based food systems and creates connections with farmers and knowledge keepers,” said Haberstock in an email.

People in SD83 can email [email protected] to get their discount code before placing an order directly on the Yankee Flats website.

SD22 families are encouraged to reach out to the district to show interest in creating a program in the Vernon area.