Grindrod residents told to use water for essentials only

All customers who receive water of the Grindrod Water Utility are restricted to use water for essential purposes only.

The Regional District of North Okanagan posted a public notice on Tuesday informing residents of the restriction.

A blocked water intake from the Shuswap River means the GRW is currently using stored reservoir water.

RDNO is also reminding customers that the water utility remains on a precautionary boil water notice. The advisory is in conjunction with Interior Health and has been in place since May 17.

The boil water notice is due to a power outage which caused a loss of water.

"A power outage or other event causing loss of water to GRW customers can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back siphonage," said the district.

The boil water notice will be in effect until water sampling shows drinking water is safe. Water should be boiled for at least one minute before consumption, including making ice or brushing teeth.

Customers can find updates on water notices on the RDNO website and the RDNO Facebook Page.