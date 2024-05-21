Province spends $3.1 million to purchase Sunrise Gardens for affordable housing in Vernon

Connor McDowell

The province of B.C. spent over $3.1 million to purchase a residential building in Vernon and keep it designated for affordable housing.

Sunrise Gardens at 3806 24th Ave. was at risk of being sold, which jeopardized its use as an affordable housing building. Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon announced on Tuesday that the government purchased the 26-unit residence.

“[This] has saved this building from being sold to the private sector or to housing speculators, ensuring that these tenants will benefit from affordable rents for years to come,” said Kahlon. “Twenty six people will continue to have deeply affordable housing in Vernon.”

The units at Sunrise Gardens are priced at approximately 45 per cent below market rental rate in Vernon, the province said in a press release. The units are a mix of studios and one-bedrooms.

The $3.1 million used to purchase the building came from the Rental Protection Fund, which directs cash towards non-profits for the purpose of buying housing buildings.

The non-profit Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District Branch will own and operate Sunrise Gardens.

“We are excited ... to preserve Sunrise Gardens as much-needed affordable housing in the Vernon community,” said CMHA executive director Julia Payson. “Suitable and affordable housing contributes to our physical and mental well-being.”

The province will also provide a grant of $47,000 for each unit in the building to complete housing upgrades.