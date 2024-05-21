35 new rental units open in Vernon for Indigenous residents

Photo: BC Ministry of Housing (Flickr)

The provincial government says 35 affordable housing units for Indigenous people recently opened in Vernon.

Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon said in a news release the second phase of Thunderbird Manor is now open.

Rental prices are set so most people won’t pay more than 30 per cent of their monthly income.

The five-storey building at 5577 27th Avenue is owned and operated by the Vernon Native Housing Society and features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes

Nine of the homes are accessible for people living with disabilities while the other 26 homes are “adaptable” to accommodate aging residents wanting to continue living in their home.

Three of the one-bedroom apartments are reserved for young people between ages 16 and 19 who live independently. These homes received funding under the Ministry of Children and Family Development to support young people in the community while offering counselling resources.

This new building is beside the first phase of Thunderbird Manor which opened in summer 2020.

“Combined, these 73 units provide housing for Indigenous families, seniors and Elders, youth, and individuals and families with mobility challenges. We are so pleased to add these stunning buildings to our housing programs,” said Valerie Chiba, board president, Vernon Native Housing Society.

Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis says the band is happy to hear about the second phase opening.

“With costs high in the region and rental housing supply at a low, 35 new units are a great start,” said Louis. “However, there is always room for more affordable living initiatives for Indigenous Peoples.”

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says since 2017, more than 600 homes have been built or are underway in Vernon.

“By providing more affordable housing options, we’re ensuring Vernon remains livable, with homes specifically created for Indigenous families,” said Sandhu. “I’m proud to see more affordable options being created in our community.”