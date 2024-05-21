Fired Vernon employee allegedly assaults, threatens manager

Photo: Rosana Cz Pictures showing a large police presence at the Walmart in Vernon Thursday May 16

A Vernon man has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose following an incident on Thursday.

Vernon RCMP say reports of a large police presence outside the Walmart on May 16 were due to a 37-year-old man threatening others with a weapon.

Cpl. Tania Finn with the RCMP says police responded to reports of a disturbance at the front entrance of a business on 58th Avenue when “a man was seen forcing people into a taxi at knife point.”

Pictures circulated on Facebook show multiple RCMP vehicles outside of Walmart.

Officers arrived on scene at about 8:15 p.m. The manager of a company contracted to complete work inside the business had terminated an employee who became upset and physically assaulted the manager.

“At this point, the employee produced a knife that he stole from a display case inside the business,” said Finn. “The employee chased after the manager and was threatening to harm him with the knife.”

The manager was able to escape. The suspect attempted to flee the scene in a taxi cab that happened to be waiting curbside. The taxi driver refused the suspect service and ordered him to leave the taxi.

Mounties say the suspect ran into the business and exited through a rear door where he was seen fleeing into the bushes. After a “brief foot chase through a creek and over a fence” the man was taken into custody by police without further incident.

No injuries were reported from the incident.