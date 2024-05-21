Vernon RCMP says driver and passenger uninjured following vehicle rollover

Photo: Connor McDowell

Vernon RCMP say both driver and passenger were uninjured in a vehicle rollover last week on Pottery Road.

Cpl. Tania Finn with the RCMP says officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Pottery Road near 13th street at about 3 p.m. May 15. A vehicle went off the road at a slow speed into the ditch.

The 71-year old driver was uninjured, but Mounties say the driver might have suffered a medical issue. BC Ambulance Service cared for the driver at the scene.

Finn says the vehicle's passenger was also uninjured by the crash.

BC EHS told Castanet on the day of the crash that two people were brought to hospital following the incident.

RCMP say the collision resulted in minor damages to the vehicle.