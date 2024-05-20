Vernon golf tournament raising money for local camp

Photo: Vernon Lions Club Golfers at the 2022 charity event.

The Vernon Lions Club is hosting its 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament & Auction Fundraiser for Camp Winfield Sunday May 26 at the Vernon Golf and Country club.

It’s a 17 hole scramble tournament to help fund the Easter Seals Camp Winfield, a camp that can accommodate people aged 6 to 69 with physical and/or mental disabilities.

Funds raised by the Lions Club will go towards supporting facility maintenance and improvements, and subsidizing memberships for people with special needs.

Registration is $200 per person and includes a 17+ Hole Shotgun Start, shared golf cart, buffet dinner and prizes, and a silent and live auction.

Registration and silent auction bids begin at 11:30 a.m. with the shotgun start at 2 p.m. Refreshments open up at 6 p.m. and dinner is served when silent auction bidding closes at 7 p.m.

People can pre-register online here.