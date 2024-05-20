Regional District of North Okanagan to discuss goose harvest

Photo: GooSE

Harvesting goose meat will be discussed at the Regional District of North Okanagan Board of Directors meeting, Wednesday.

Guardians of our Salish Estuaries (GooSE) will present a goose control program to the RDNO. GooSE’s harvesting program has already been approved by Vernon city council to get a handle on the Canadian Goose population at Vernon beaches.

The organization said for the Vernon goose program to successfully manage invasive geese, neighbouring municipalities would need to enact some form of goose control lest the birds simply migrate back to Vernon beaches.

The three-year program in Vernon is set to start this summer with surveying and planning before continuing with a harvest in summer 2025, and ending with an assessment to determine future steps in summer 2026.

The Vernon-approved program will target invasive geese, not migratory birds, and will harvest the meat. The presentation and staff report before the Board of Directors is pulled from the Vernon council meeting.

The Board of Directors agenda simply says the matter is up for discussion.

Vernon’s goose harvest was approved at the end of March with a high-level cost estimate of $107,000 for all three years.