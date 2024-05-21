RDNO still seeking funds to get Greater Vernon Cultural Centre built

Photo: RDNO

The Regional District of North Okanagan is still applying for grants to fund the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

On the agenda for Wednesday's Board of Directors meeting is a recommendation for RDNO staff to apply for the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

According to the item, the grant would cover the architect and consulting fees to complete pre-construction services and the design — up to and including construction drawings — for the cultural centre.

The grant would cover 50 per cent of the estimated $2.1-million cost of this phase.

The RDNO agreed in February to make a $1-million commitment to go forward with the next stage of design for the cultural centre, including pre-construction costing. The funds were “backstopped” by reserves but intended to be paid for by still-to-come government grants.

Earlier this month, Castanet asked the RDNO if it could provide an update on fundraising efforts for the cultural centre, the district is looking to raise a total of $13.9 million, but it was unable to give public updates.

When the cultural centre was first approved via referendum in 2018, the approval was contingent on the district raising about $15 million through senior-level grants but applications for funds were unsuccessful.

Plans were then shifted to try and get the now $41.9-million project built.

In 2022, the originally approved borrowing amount of $25 million was raised to $28 million through an alternative approval process. Now RDNO says it plans to raise the remaining $13.9 million needed to build the centre through senior-level government grants, foundation contributions and community fundraising.