Vernon man cycling in Normandy to honour uncle killed in Second World War

Photo: Facebook Harding pictured with his uncle's gravestone

A Vernon man has surpassed his fundraising goal of $5,000 to help provide mental health services for veterans.

Earlier this month, Bob Harding hosted a bike ride fundraiser to raise money for Wounded Warriors Canada. It’s a national charity providing mental health services for military veterans, first responders and their families.

The ride also served as training for Harding who will be taking part in the Battlefield Bike Ride in France as part of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. He’ll be cycling 450 km in six days visiting important battlefields and cemeteries to honour Canadians who served.

"An extraordinary 5-day cycling adventure that retraces the footsteps of our heroes during one of the most pivotal moments of the 20th century: the D-Day landings of World War II," reads the Battlefield Bike Ride website.

"Our meticulously curated itinerary takes you on an exploration of the Normandy coastline, where Allied forces launched their audacious assault against Nazi-occupied Europe."

Harding is taking part in the ride to honour his uncle, David Mills, who was killed in action during the Second World War. The gunner sergeant was killed during the liberation of the French city of Caen.

He plans to honour his uncle by placing a wreath on his gravesite in the Beny-Sur-Mer Canadian War cemetery just south of Juno Beach.

The 450km bike ride isn’t the only physical feat Harding is planning to do in France, he will also be running a half marathon. Named the DDAY80, the half marathon will have Harding running from the Pegasus Bridge to the city of Caen in Normandy France.

Harding is still accepting donations on behalf of the charity, people can donate online here.