Falkland stampede parade takes to Highway 97 on Sunday

The parade included North Okanagan Pipes and Drums, Falkland Fire Department, Associated Ready Mix concrete, Samantha Sewell pageant queen, RCMP and a clean-up crew.

RCMP closed the highway at 12:30 p.m. for a half-hour.

On Sunday, the stampede drew hundreds, and is expected to see thousands this May long weekend.

Monday is the final day of the Falkland Stampede. A Sunday Morners Breakfast takes place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., the heavy horse pull kicks off at 10 a.m., the rodeo begins at 1 p.m., and beer gardens will be open until 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online and are $15 for students and seniors, $20 for adults, and $50 for families, children six and under are free.