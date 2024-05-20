Falkland stampede parade takes to Highway 97 on Sunday

Photo: Connor McDowell
A chain of horses, firetrucks, lawn mowers, dancers, and bagpipers paraded down Highway 97 Sunday in Falkland during the 104th annual stampede.
The parade included North Okanagan Pipes and Drums, Falkland Fire Department, Associated Ready Mix concrete, Samantha Sewell pageant queen, RCMP and a clean-up crew.
RCMP closed the highway at 12:30 p.m. for a half-hour.
On Sunday, the stampede drew hundreds, and is expected to see thousands this May long weekend.
Monday is the final day of the Falkland Stampede. A Sunday Morners Breakfast takes place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., the heavy horse pull kicks off at 10 a.m., the rodeo begins at 1 p.m., and beer gardens will be open until 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online and are $15 for students and seniors, $20 for adults, and $50 for families, children six and under are free.