North Okanagan RCMP report shows 11 individuals being monitored for repeat crimes

Eleven active criminals are in the Greater Vernon area, according to the latest crime report from RCMP.

Last week, RCMP published a crime statistics report for Vernon and North Okanagan. It states police are monitoring 11 individuals who are “identified by current intelligence to be criminally active” and are considered to be “prolific offenders.”

Police wrote that the offenders in the area persistently break the law related to drugs and the Criminal Code.

Charges laid against the offenders from January to March included theft from a vehicle, prohibited driving, flight from police, breach of probation, and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. One individual was witnessed by an officer attempting to light an object on fire at Polson Skate Park.

Plainclothes investigators are monitoring the individuals.

RCMP said there were a total of 14 prolific offenders in the first three months of the year.

At the time RCMP finished its report, three had left the area. Five were in custody, and the remaining six were either frequenting Vernon or the North Rural area.

The Prolific Offender Unit works together with downtown enforcement. In the first three months of the year, 30 warrants of arrest were executed by the downtown unit, and 14 investigations were forwarded for laying charges.

Violent offenders targeted

A newly established provincial initiative, called the Repeat Violent Offender Intervention Initiative, also captured some repeat offenders. However, they focus on violent, repeat offenders.

According to the RCMP, three out of four repeat violent offenders who were identified and monitored in the Vernon area were in custody when RCMP released its report.

The repeat violent offenders are defined as “committing violent offences in public places against strangers.”