Vernon Firefighters rescue ducklings trapped in storm drain

Photo: Vernon Firefighters Local1517

Vernon Firefighters waded into the city’s storm drain on Saturday to rescue ducklings that had fallen inside.

After receiving a call to provide service, Vernon Firefighters Local1517 responded and removed a storm drain grate and a manhole cover from the street.

A crew member descended into the city drains and resurfaced with ducklings which had apparently fallen through the grate.

The firefighter team in a post on Facebook said they re-united the ducklings with their mother afterwards, “leading to a happy ending for everyone.”