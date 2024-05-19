237416
234032
Vernon  

Vernon Firefighters rescue ducklings trapped in storm drain

Firefighters save ducklings

- | Story: 488251

Vernon Firefighters waded into the city’s storm drain on Saturday to rescue ducklings that had fallen inside.

After receiving a call to provide service, Vernon Firefighters Local1517 responded and removed a storm drain grate and a manhole cover from the street.

A crew member descended into the city drains and resurfaced with ducklings which had apparently fallen through the grate.

The firefighter team in a post on Facebook said they re-united the ducklings with their mother afterwards, “leading to a happy ending for everyone.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment

Mike_T

I like these stories a lot more than the weekly attempts to demonize insects.


More Vernon News

235160