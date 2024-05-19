Falkland Stampede has all manner of rodeo fair today

Some of the best wranglers in the country are in North Okanagan this weekend for the 104th Falkland Stampede.

Rodeo manager Melissa Seaman said the three-day event is part of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association “so we get cowboys from all over Canada and the US.”

The parade takes place today from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Highway 97 will be closed during that time to accommodate the parade that starts at the north end of town and ends at the rodeo grounds.

“People can watch from the rodeo grounds and then they will have their seats for the rodeo that starts at 2 o:clock,” Seaman said.

Sunday's action will feature bareback riding and steer wrestling and will end with bull riding and ladies barrel racing.

Once the rodeo dust settles, cowboys and cowgirls will make their way to the outdoor arena for the dance that starts at 9 p.m.

The stampede wraps up on Monday.

For more information, visit the stampede website.