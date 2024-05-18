Wings Vernon has had one of its large Teddy bears stolen

Photo: Wings

Wings Vernon has had a Teddy bear go missing – again.

The Vernon eatery has several large stuffed Teddy bears in the Anderson Subdivision restaurant and on Thursday, one of them disappeared.

A reward is being offered for the return of the large stuffy and anyone with information is asked to call 778-475-2979.

This is not the first time a Teddy bear from Wings Vernon has gone missing.

In March 2023, a bear was taken, never to be seen again.

In June 2020, one of the big stuffed bears was absconded by perpetrators unknown, but later returned with a note saying “Sorry! Got a little carried away, and so did the bear lol ...He is unharmed and said he had a good time!"