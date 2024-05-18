Okanagan Military Tattoo The Sounds of Celebration takes place May 25, 26 at Vernon's Kal Tire Place

The Okanagan Military Tattoo The Sounds of Celebration received some rather unique support for the upcoming show.

The annual tattoo takes place May 25 to 26 at Kal Tire Place South, and on Saturday Mr. Mac Bagpipes was seen in downtown Vernon promoting the event.

Mr. Mac Bagpipes is a fictional character who donned a red-checkered kilt, hat and fake beard and handed out flyers for the event, warranting the attention of everyone who saw him.

The tattoo is a celebration of performing bands and groups such as the Calgary Round-Up Band, Sunehri Manke - Bhangra Dancers, The Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, Canadian Scottish Regiment Pipes and Drums, The Mount Arrowsmith Pipe Band as well as choirs, cadet drill teams and pipe bands from Kamloops to Kelowna.

For a full list of acts, click here.

The Sounds of Celebration Expo will be open two hours prior to the start of each show and features exhibits from community groups and on the Kal Tire Place concourse.

The Saturday show starts at 7 p.m. with the Sunday performance kicking off at 2 p.m.

With every adult or senior ticket purchased, the kids are free program provides a complimentary ticket for youths.

The tattoo is traditionally held in July, but last year the decision was made to hold it on May 25 and 26.

OMT President Norm Crerar said the move was decided upon to avoid potential impact from summer wildfires

“We have experienced fires in the middle of the summer and that keeps people away and is hard on the performers,” said Crerar, adding Kal Tire Place is also the North Okanagan evacuation centre in the event of an emergency like a wildfire.

Crerar noted many locals are also out of the area on summer vacation in July, so the decision was made to move the show to the earlier dates.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.