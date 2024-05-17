Crown seeks 9 years for killing of woman with wine bottle

Photo: Facebook Alisha Lemp

A Vernon woman will have to wait to see how much jail time she will receive after killing a woman during a violent confrontation in a motel room.

Paige Howse pleaded guilty to manslaughter last September for the February 2020 death of Alisha Lemp at the Best Value Inn and Suites.

Howse appeared in Vernon Supreme Court by video Friday where Justice Sheri Ann Donegan heard how Lemp was bludgeoned to death with a 1.5-litre wine bottle.

Howse and Lemp were both active in the sex trade and were friends staying together at the hotel when things became violent between the two, leaving Lemp dead in the blood-splattered room.

Court was told Howse struck Lemp numerous times with the bottle in an attack that Crown counsel Margaret Sissell called a “brutal beating” where she “cruelly and callously beat Ms. Lemp.”

Sissell said Lemp's “skull was fractured (and) they found 12 separate lacerations to her face. Some of the blows to her face and skull occurred after she was laying on the floor.”

Sissell noted the blood splatter evidence in the room was from the impact on the blood source, which was Lemp's head and face.

Following the assault, Howse messaged a friend and asked if they knew CPR and was told to call 911, which she did not do.

Howse then placed Lemp's body in the bathroom before leaving for Kelowna 24 hours later.

She was arrested in Surrey in September 2021 and was originally charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

During a victim-impact statement, Lemp's mother said she “felt my whole body and my world collapse around me. I still feel like I have a broken heart, I feel anguish and despair for not being able to protect her. I grieve when I think about not being there to hold Alisha in my arms.”

Court heard Lemp had dreams of getting married and having a family of her own.

Crown counsel is seeking a seven- to nine-year sentence, while Howse's lawyer argued for a four-year sentence with credit for time served.

Howse's Indigenous background was also addressed in court, noting a difficult childhood where she began using drugs at 11 years old. Court heard she'd suffered sexual and other forms of abuse as a child.

Her grandparents were both survivors of the residential school system.

Defence lawyer Mark Swartz brought into question his client's mental health at the time of the incident, noting she was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia and has been placed on medication, but Sissell pointed to CCTV footage that did not indicate Howse was in a state of mental distress at the time of the murder.

In her closing statements, Sissell stood by her assertion that seven to nine years was an appropriate sentence for the crime.

Howse will be back in court May 31 for Donegan's decision.