Vernon historian uncovers footage of fire look out facility high atop a mountain from 1959

Today's time-travelling footage goes back to a piece of important B.C. history from 1959.

Located on Morton Peak about 11 km east of Sicamous and 61 km northeast of Vernon, the Mara Lake Lookout harkens back to a time when watchers would be placed atop a mountain to keep an eye out for forest fires.

Emerging technology replaced the manual look outs, relegating them to a part of B.C.'s history, of which Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault is somewhat of an expert.

“The BC Forest Service first constructed the Mara lookout in 1925 and the current structure was built in 1950. It was used by the forest service until 1998. At 2,245 m or 7,408 feet ASL, it has a commanding 360-degree view, the snow-capped Selkirk Range to the east are clearly visible,” Arseneault said, noting the footage was taken by acclaimed Vernon camera operator and photographer Doug Kermode.

“Forest fire lookouts played a critical role in the early detection of wildfires until they were replaced by new technology, improved public reporting and aerial detection,” Arseneault said, adding “the lonely job of a fire watcher was best suited for a self-sufficient person” as they isolated on the mountain.

Arseneault said it is a mystery who is the bearded older gentleman with a straw hat is and why there was such a large group of people visiting the difficult-to-get-to location in the first place.

“Clearly, they are a fun-loving, social group enjoying the clean Alpine air and stunning scenery, even having fun with an otherwise almost impossible summertime snowball fight with Morton Lake in the background,” Arseneault said of the footage.

“Well equipped with cooking gear and canvas tents, it suggests a possible overnight experience at high elevation. One can only imagine the stars that night. This was an adventurous and well-organized group.”

Arseneault said it’s been suggested a Mr. Cooke and his son Edwin are in the footage. It’s also been noted that there is likely a member of the Sovereign family from Vernon is in the group.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

He has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].