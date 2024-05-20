Music at Mackie annual summer concert series kicks off May 30 in Coldstream

Live music is returning to Coldstream's Mackie House.

The Music at Mackie annual summer concert series kicks off May 30 with a performance by one of Canada’s premier bluegrass bands, Under The Rocks.

Lake Country rocker Rann Berry then takes the stage June 13. The music will continue throughout the summer with shows featuring Cole Bradley, Clanna Morna, WiL, Hillside Outlaws, and Rann Berry’s Time Machine.

Music at Mackie supports the non-profit heritage site, while fostering arts and culture in the Okanagan.

“Paddy Mackie was an accomplished flautist and pianist, and loved to play music outdoors in the summer where he knew his neighbours might hear, and enjoy, his tunes. This really inspired us to create the annual summer concert series, to ensure that music can always be heard at Mackie House,” says artifact collections manager Carla-Jean Stokes.

“We are constantly driven by the things that were important to the Mackie family – arts, education, and the power of place. You really can’t find a better venue for live music than a 114-year-old heritage home built on the shores of Kal Lake.”

Tickets for Under the Rocks and Rann Berry’s indoor concert are available now at ticketseller. Tickets are $40 and those interested in purchasing a block of tickets can contact Mackie Lake House directly at [email protected].

Outdoor concerts are bring your own chair, while indoor concerts are bring your own slippers. All shows feature a cash bar. For full schedule of performances, click here.