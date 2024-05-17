Creative Chaos returning to the Vernon recreation complex with 225 vendors

Photo: Facebook

Chaos will soon reign at the Vernon recreation centre, but that's a good thing.

Hailed as a major tourist event in the North Okanagan, Creative Chaos takes place June 7 to 9.

Attracting more than 15,000 people, Creative Chaos is the largest craft sale of its kind in Western Canada.

“It showcases approximately 225 artisans and crafters from throughout BC, the Pacific Northwest and the rest of Canada,” said organizer Ingrid Baron, adding there will also be specialty food products, wine and liquor tastings, a food court and local live entertainment.

The 49th edition of Creative Chaos takes place in all three buildings of the Vernon Recreation Complex, 3310 37. Ave.

“Admission is free, however, we are encouraging a cash or food donation for the Salvation Army Food Bank Kettle campaign,” Baron said.

There will also be a free shuttle bus leaving from Schubert Center and Kal Tire Place.

“There’s something for everyone to see, taste, or hear and of course the shopping is great too,” Baron said.