Vernon's Samantha Sewell recipient of the Courage to Come Back Award

Photo: Facebook/Gladys Magazine

Samantha Sewell can add recipient of the Courage to Come Back Award to her growing list of accolades.

The Vernon woman has won numerous national and international pageant titles and has now been bestowed the latest honour from Coast Mental Health.

Born with a speech disorder, Sewell was bullied from a young age, but has used her pageant platform to speak out against bullying and raise awareness for Apraxia of Speech, a neurological disorder that impedes speech and causes anxiety.

Sewell also operates Raising Stars Preschool in Vernon.

As a child, Sewell was told she would never be understood by others, but through hard work and dedication, she learned to speak, and said her first understandable sentence at the age of 15.

School and high school were a nightmare for Sewell.

Without special provisions for her disability, she was underestimated and fell behind. She endured years of physical and emotional bullying, not only from her peers but also a teacher, who told her she was ‘retarded’ and sent her to practice in a closet. She became depressed and considered suicide.

But Sewell never retaliated. Instead she started a movement called ‘Be someone’s hero, not a bystander.'

“I realized that my disability and the bullying were nothing to be ashamed of and that others were going through very similar things,” Sewell said.

She also won her first beauty pageant, and realized she could use this as a platform for her anti-bullying movement. She decided she wanted to make a living by making a difference. She continues to win pageants in BC, Canada and internationally, growing her platform and spreading her message of hope. She is currently Miss Universal Global 2024.

Despite the huge amount of focus, work and preparation that public speaking entails for her, Sewell speaks on anti-bullying and inclusion on radio shows, at schools, New York fashion shows and more. She is also a sought-after model, being featured in numerous magazines.