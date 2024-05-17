City of Vernon, Tourism Vernon take front-line tourism staff on tour of local attractions

Photo: City of Vernon file photo

The City of Vernon and Tourism Vernon are helping to foster relationships between front-line tourism staff and local tourism attractions through the annual Familiarization Tour Day.

The FAM Tour Day provided front-line tourism staff first-hand experiences at local tourism attractions, and this year, participants primarily comprised of local hotel front desk staff visited six businesses.

The information, educational tours and stories shared allow these ambassadors to convey a more personal experience to their guests, lending authenticity to the visitor information they provide.

“By visiting local tourism attractions and businesses, as well as experiencing Vernon as a visitor would, participating front-line workers gain invaluable insights,” said Torrie Silverthorn, Vernon Tourism manager. “These experiences equip them with the knowledge and understanding necessary to make informed recommendations to visiting guests.”

“It's crucial that we invest in initiatives that elevate our tourism industry and empower our front-line staff to be true ambassadors for Vernon,” said Mayor Cumming. “Equipping them with firsthand experiences and knowledge, provides genuine connections to our city's offerings that they can authentically share with visitors."

The FAM Tour Day serves as a cornerstone of the local concierge training program, an initiative aimed at educating front-line staff within the accommodation sector. This program aligns closely with our strategic priority of Activating Local Pride and fostering Tourism Ambassadors within our community, as outlined in Tourism Vernon’s five-year strategic plan.