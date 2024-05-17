Highway 97 crawling after vehicle incident south of Vernon

Photo: Contributed A long line of traffic creeps along Highway 97 between Kalamalka Lakeview Drive and Crystal Waters Road on Friday morning.

UPDATE 7:27 a.m.

Back ups along Highway 97 south of Vernon continue.

One driver tells Castanet they were waiting for more than 20 minutes and only advanced a few metres when traffic started moving. Another motorist says they did eventually get through but it took nearly 45 minutes.

DriveBC says single lane alternating traffic is still in effect between Crystal Waters Road and Kalamalka Lakeview Drive. The next update is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Photo: Contributed A line of traffic snakes along Highway 97 south of Vernon.

ORIGINAL 6:57 a.m.

An overnight vehicle incident is causing traffic tie-ups on Highway 97 between Vernon and Lake Country.

DriveBC says the incident happened somewhere between Crystal Waters Road and Kalamalka Lakeview Drive. The Highway is down to single lane alternating traffic.

Joel called to say vehicles were backed up in the southbound lanes all the way to the Predator Ridge turnoff.

The next update from DriveBC is expected at 7:30 a.m.