Vernon's Local Losers welcomes a jazz group this Sunday

Contributed

Vernon’s Local Losers is hosting a jazz showcase this Sunday.

A seven-piece jazz collective, Apollo Suns, is playing at the springtime garden, the Blue Parrot Garden Oasis.

The band fuses jazz, rock and psychedelic music to create their own unique sound.

Doors to the Oasis, 6562 Longacre Dr., Vernon, open at 6 p.m. and the Apollo Suns will take to the stage soon after.

Beer and wine will be served and seating is limited. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair.

A single admission costs $32.15, and groups of five cost $136.28 ($30 each), tickets are available online here.

The community hub shut down its brick-and-mortar building in June 2023, but has since hosted numerous events around town, partnering with places like Destination SilverStar, the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre and the Powerhouse Theatre.