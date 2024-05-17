No observable damage to heronry after wind storm in Vernon

Connor McDowell

A wind storm shook trees Thursday morning at Vernon's heronry, however the director says no damage appears to have been caused to more than a hundred nesting birds.

Senior director of the Vernon Heronry Protection Society Rita Bos toured the heronry on Thursday with Castanet to check for damage. She said she was relieved.

"I was hoping for the best, and things look pretty good," said Bos while standing below the waving black cottonwood tree stand which is home to more than a hundred herons she monitors.

"What would be bad would be to see nests that have blown away."

Environment Canada reported winds gusts up to 39 km/h Thursday, however no nests appeared to have been lost.

The official bird count on site days prior added up to more than a hundred adults with roughly 80 nests, and two chicks. On Thursday, Bos said things were steady however at least four chicks were visible.

Strong gusts in Vernon were expected to continue overnight Thursday, and gusts are expected to reach up to 20 km/h throughout Friday before tapering off to light wind.