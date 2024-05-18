No fireworks for forseeable future at Vernon's Canada Day due to climate change

Photo: Castanet

Canada Day in Vernon will remain without fireworks for the “foreseeable future."

The recently named VOICE - Vernon Okanagan Inspired Community Events Society - (formerly the North Okanagan Canada Day Society) – was before Vernon city council Monday to provide an update on community events.

Mayla Janzen, with VOICE, said the group is expanding beyond just Canada Day, but for the country's birthday residents shouldn’t expect to see fireworks.

“Due to climate change, fireworks have been deemed unsafe for the foreseeable future,” said Janzen in council.

It might not come as a shock to Vernonites as the fireworks were cancelled at the celebration last year, and many areas in the Interior seem to be cancelling their firework shows.

Janzen assured council there are still lots of fun events to come on Canada Day.

The group is bringing back the live art battle in the park for the second year. The canvas used in the battle will double as a selfie station for people to take pictures with.

A skate competition hosted by Okanagan Skate Co. is coming back, and a mini-car show is new for this year which will have a mini selection of cars for people to view.

Fruitfest will be returning where the society spends $1,000 to purchase fruit to hand out until supplies run out.

Janzen said the dunk tank might be scrapped for this year, but the Polson Artisan Market and food trucks will be returning.

As part of the report to council, the society is requesting the following:

Tables and chairs;

Event trailer;

Waiving of the park rental fees;

Access to parks key for the main gates and pavilion;

Parks employees on hand from 11 am – 3 pm to assist with problems/emergencies;

6 porta-potties, placed behind the bandshell along the service road;

Onsite traffic control for assistance with parking;

Temporary permit for entertainment;

Permission for skate competition;

All above permissions would have appropriate insurance, including naming the City of Vernon where required.

Council received Janzens report, and staff is working on a report about the groups requests from the city.