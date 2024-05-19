Vernon boat company joins Platinum Club of best managed companies

Photo: Bryton Marine Group

A Vernon business has received a top honour from Canada’s Best Managed Companies, a business awards program recognizing innovative and world-class businesses.

Bryton Marine Group is a family owned marine business and has recently been inducted into the Platinum Club of Canada’s Best Managed Companies.

Platinum Club membership is the highest award from the group and an organization must have maintained Best Managed status for seven consecutive years to receive the platinum status.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses.

“It’s truly an honour to stand shoulder to shoulder among the esteemed members of the Platinum Club,” said Byron Bolton, CEO of Bryton Marine Group.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of every member of our team. As we set our sights on the future, we’re committed to constant innovation, adapting to our customers’ needs, and pioneering new products into new markets.”

Bryton says hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete every year for the platinum designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

The Bryton Marine Group aims to enrich local and maritime communities for future generations. It’s a pirvately owned business that builds welded aluminum boats for commercial and recreational markets worldwide.

Bryton Marine Group includes; All American Marine, BRIX Marine, EagleCraft, Renaissance Marine Group and KingFisher Boats. Each company operates independently, but the group says they all share common principles, planning guidelines and goals.

Bryton’s headquarters is in Vernon, and the group has over 500 employees.