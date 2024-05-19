Enderby offering water conservation reminders

Photo: Contributed

The City of Enderby is reminding residents of its framework for water conservation and drought management.

The city is currently in Stage 1 of the framework, which the chart lists as normal. Under the first stage, residents must follow specific water related rules:

an even/odd watering schedule for using a sprinkler or soaker hose on landscaping plants, trees, and shrubs, and for using a sprinkler, soaker hose or automatic irrigation on a lawn or landscaping. This means odd-numbered houses can use water for these purposes on odd days, and even on even-numbered days.

Under Stage 1, drip irrigation or hand watering is allowed seven days a week for a maximum of two hours a day for lawn and landscaping, and both food producing and landscaping plants, trees, and shrubs.

Food-producing plants can be watered by sprinkler or soaker hose seven days a week for a maximum of two hours a day.

Other water uses like washing boats or vehicles, refilling pools, and/or businesses requiring or selling non-irrigation outdoor water use are asked to partake in a voluntary 10 per cent reduction in non-essential use.

Public sports fields, parks, green spaces and facilities are require to reduce water use by 10 per cent.

Automatic irrigation is permitted between midnight and 6 a.m. and all other irrigation must occur between either 6 to 9 a.m., or p.m.

The reminder comes as the Okanagan was recently moved up to drought level two, with zero being no drought and five being the highest level of drought.