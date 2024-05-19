237365
Enderby offering water conservation reminders

Water usage reminders

The City of Enderby is reminding residents of its framework for water conservation and drought management.

The city is currently in Stage 1 of the framework, which the chart lists as normal. Under the first stage, residents must follow specific water related rules:

  • an even/odd watering schedule for using a sprinkler or soaker hose on landscaping plants, trees, and shrubs, and for using a sprinkler, soaker hose or automatic irrigation on a lawn or landscaping. This means odd-numbered houses can use water for these purposes on odd days, and even on even-numbered days.
  • Under Stage 1, drip irrigation or hand watering is allowed seven days a week for a maximum of two hours a day for lawn and landscaping, and both food producing and landscaping plants, trees, and shrubs.
  • Food-producing plants can be watered by sprinkler or soaker hose seven days a week for a maximum of two hours a day.
  • Other water uses like washing boats or vehicles, refilling pools, and/or businesses requiring or selling non-irrigation outdoor water use are asked to partake in a voluntary 10 per cent reduction in non-essential use.
  • Public sports fields, parks, green spaces and facilities are require to reduce water use by 10 per cent.
  • Automatic irrigation is permitted between midnight and 6 a.m. and all other irrigation must occur between either 6 to 9 a.m., or p.m.

The reminder comes as the Okanagan was recently moved up to drought level two, with zero being no drought and five being the highest level of drought.

