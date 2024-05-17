City of Vernon investigated over cemetery bylaw

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A group of Vernon residents remain upset over the City of Vernon’s bylaw prohibiting any tributes other than fresh flowers at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery from March to October each year.

Joe Langlois started a petition and filed a human rights complaint over the bylaw. Now, he says he’s gotten confirmation from the BC Ombudsperson that the city will be investigated over the bylaw.

“The lack of transparency, the way they instituted the bylaw, the lack of public input,” said Langlois about why the Ombudsperson is investigating.

“The Ombudsperson is challenging that, saying they didn’t…get enough public input before implementing the bylaw.”

City Spokesperson Carolyn Baldrige said Vernon has been in contact with the Ombudsperson in relation to the bylaw, but given the “early stages” of the investigation “it would be inappropriate for the city to comment.”

The bylaw stipulates that from March 15 to Oct. 15, only fresh-cut floral arrangements in approved tribute holders may be placed on plots.

Some Vernon residents were upset over the bylaw last summer when the city's grace period allowing the public to remove their tribute items on their own ended, and items were removed for the first time in March 2023.

The petition opposing the bylaw reached over 2,500 signatures and was submitted to the city in June 2023.

Langlois says the submission to the Ombudsperson is under his name, but a group of residents is behind him. He’s launched a GoFundMe to help pay for legal fees as he continues to challenge the city’s bylaw.