Polson Artisan Night Market returning for fourth season in Vernon

Photo: Polson Artisan Night Market

Polson Artisan Night Market kicks off its fourth season this Friday in Vernon’s Polson Park.

The market will run from 4 to 8 p.m. every Friday from May 17 to Sept. 13 with free admission.

Organizers say more than 50 local vendors will be setting up in the park.

“This season promises even more unique handmade crafts, artworks, jewelry, and other treasures that reflect the diverse and vibrant arts scene in Vernon,” reads a release from the market.

The Friday night market will also have food trucks and live performances for all-ages.

For the second year in a row, the market will have featured theme nights. Some themes are artisan fashion show, chicken market, pride market, and movie in the park.

A full breakdown of events are available online here.