Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort has lots of activities planned for the summer

Photo: Destination SilverStar

There are plenty of things to do at SilverStar Mountain Resort during the winter.

But there is also lots of things to at the Vernon resort when the summer season launches June 21.

A full schedule of signature events, world-class competitions, free concerts and culinary experiences that support BC's wine regions and craft beer and cider scene.

Live music will be echoing across the mountain during the Silver Star Saturday Music Series which takes place from June 22 to Sept. 14.

The 13-week long event is being hosted by Destination Silver Star, with the support of SilverStar Mountain Resort and production partner Local Losers.

Local talent will take the stage alongside headline touring acts, including Jesse Roper kicking off the series on June 22, Indigenous songwriter Francis Baptiste on June 29, The Boom Booms on July 27 and DJs Joanna Majik and Neon Steve on Aug. 3.

Bear Stewardship Trail

Bears are over the mountain, but these bruins are fun to run into on the trails.

The Silver Star Bear Stewardship Group, with the support of the Silver Star Property Owners Association, has installed artistic bears around Brewer's Pond on the Bear Byway Trail.

Each bear is life-size, or close to it and can be found climbing trees, rubbing against trunks and hanging out doing what bears do.

With funding from the Regional District of North Okanagan, the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund, Destination Silver Star and the Powdr Play Forever Fund the Bear Education Trail is an initiative to raise awareness about Bear Smart practices and interesting facts about bears and their behaviours.

And for those wanting to wander the woods, SilverStar offers numerous trails. People can ride the Gondola to the new hiking loop atop the mountain that offers spectacular views.

Trails dotted with wildflowers offer everything from a casual stroll to a woodland hike.

For a full list of events and activities this summer, click here.