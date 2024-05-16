City of Vernon encouraging people to have fun, but be fire safe on May Long Weekend

Photo: Castanet file photo

The City of Vernon and Vernon Fire Rescue Services want to remind people to remain vigilant and enjoy the outdoors safely and responsibly over the long weekend.

Residents and visitors are reminded to be careful when disposing of cigarettes and while using spark-producing tools like welders, mowers, chainsaws and power tools.

Those working in forested or grassland areas should have fire-suppression gear on hand, conduct fire watches and follow shutdown rules. People should also ensure off-road vehicles have spark arrestors to minimize wildfire risk.

“If you choose to use an outdoor cooking appliance, or have a small bylaw-compliant campfire, exercise care and caution. Avoid leaving them unattended and ensure fires are fully extinguished before leaving the site. In addition, only burn dry, seasoned wood and keep water or a hand tool nearby at all times when the campfire is lit,” city officials said in a press release.

Residents are reminded consumer fireworks and sky lanterns are not permitted within the city boundaries. Multiple fines may be issued for a single infraction.

“Through a combination of education, community engagement and practical programs, we all can play a role in decreasing the risk of wild land fires occurring in the community,” said Deputy Chief Mike Walroth. “It’s critical that everyone is aware of their surroundings, careful about the activities they’re doing outside, and if they see smoke or fire, to report it immediately.”

To report a fire in city limits, call 911. Report a wild fire by calling the BC Wildfire Service at *5555 on a cellphone, 1-800-663-5555 toll-free from a landline or by downloading the BC Wildfire Service public mobile app.