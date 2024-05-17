Vernon company fined more than $24K by WorkSafeBC

Photo: Google Street View

A Vernon agriculture company has been fined $24,560 by WorkSafeBC.

Blue Sky Organics was issued the fine on March 20.

Few details were provided by the government agency in its post-incident reports, citing privacy reasons.

“Several attempts have been made with the employer via letters, in person site visits, phone calls and emails to obtain compliance,” reads one of several post-incident reports.

“Additionally, five follow-up inspection reports have been issued with compliance due dates, and first and second offence OHS Citation Orders have been imposed against this employer. On January 22, 2024, I again attempted to contact the employer who has not responded.”

The report, dated Jan. 22, 2024, says BlueSky failed to comply with orders in a reasonable period of time and is in “continued non-compliance”.

WorkSafeBC only outlined that the prohibited action complaint was “made by a worker against this employer pursuant to section 49 of the Workers Compensation Act.”

Section 49 of the act outlines that a "prohibited action" includes any act or omission by an employer or union that adversely affects a worker with respect to any term or condition of employment, or of membership in a union.

Castanet has reached out to BlueSky Organics but did not receive a response.