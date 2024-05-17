Giant water bug, aka Toe Biter, was spotted near Skaha Lake

Photo: Sally Kilburg

Today's Bug of the Week is a rather nasty customer that can be found in waterways throughout the province.

Sally Kilburg had the "pleasure" of encountering a giant water bug “transversing the lawn at Skaha Lake Park, just north west of the gazebo.”

The giant water bug has the intimidation nickname "The Toe Biter.”

They get their nickname from biting the foot – or toes – of whoever was unfortunate enough to disturb them.

Steve Ball Sr., with Bug Master Pest Control, said the critters can grow up to four inches, or 10 cm in size.

“They come in many shapes and sizes, and yes they will bite,” Ball said. “The bite is painful, but not harmful to humans.”

The beetle has strong mandibles, but does not have any venom.

Ball said while the aquatic bugs live in the water, they cannot breathe underwater so they have a breathing tube that they extend to the surface to get air while they wait for their prey.

And this big bad bug is a carnivorous hunter, using their front legs to grab prey such as tadpoles, small fish and other insects.

Giant water bugs live in freshwater ponds, marshes and slow-moving pools in streams worldwide, and they can also live in backyard swimming pools.

“They are great at 'playing dead' so be careful if you encounter one,” Ball said. “The 'dead' bug can have painful consequences when disturbed.

