After 60 years of volunteer service, Pete Wise has retired from Vernon Search and Rescue

After six decades of dedicated service, Pete Wise is retiring from Vernon Search and Rescue.

Wise has been on hundreds if not thousands of call outs since he joined the all-volunteer group at the tender age of 16.

Wise said it was his desire to help people and make a difference in the community that kept him with VSAR for 60 years.

“I've been involved with it all my life,” Wise said of the bittersweet moment. “There are a lot of mixed feelings.”

When asked if anything stands out from over the years, Wise responded, “the people that I have met, the training that I have had and the ability to get out there and do something for my community.”

Wise said the number of annual calls he has attended varies, but he recalls one challenging year when he physically participated in 60 searches – all of which were entirely volunteer.

Wise said since he started in 1964, the population and popularity of the region has grown, as have the number of calls he, and other VSAR volunteers, have responded to.

“In the early days, we weren't called as much, but now you are looking at 40 to 50 a year,” he said. “And bless all those wonderful men and women who are out there.”

Being on so many searches and successful rescues, Wise said he couldn't say any one case in particular stands out for him.

“I had so many that are really significant, and just the ability to get through and save people has been pretty amazing,” Wise said.

Wise's daughter, Holly Giesbrecht, paid homage to her father on the VSAR Facebook page.

“Countless lives have been impacted from thousands of volunteer hours that he has selflessly put in. Hundreds of missed events, holidays, anniversaries, birthdays, kids events, family events and that doesn't even consider the time away from work,” she wrote.

“Dad has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards and has received community, provincial and nation-wide recognition for his truly unwavering dedication. The impact and dedication he has shown to others has been nothing less than incredible, and we as the family have stood behind him supporting him every step of the way.

“It is a rare and special occasion when we are able to talk about the legacy that a single person is leaving. In this case, legacy may not be a strong enough word. Pete Wise has not only touched countless lives of subjects and their families over the past 60 years but has also had an undeniable impact on the search and rescue community, not only in Vernon and B.C., but also across Canada,” said a post from VSAR on its Facebook page.

While Wise is stepping back from his role with VSAR, the 76 year old will keep operating Wise Wildlife Control Services, which he started more than 40 years ago.

The number of wild animals Wise has helped over those years is in the thousands, and include everything from skunks to snakes to porcupines to birds of prey and everything in between.