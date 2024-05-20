Four new art exhibitions coming to Vernon Public Art Gallery in May

Photo: Vernon Public Art Gallery

Four new exhibitions are coming to Vernon’s art gallery next week.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery will host a reception on May 23 for a collection of artworks made by community members, students and youth. The reception takes place at the art gallery from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be drinks and snacks served. Entry is by donation.

The first gallery is from students graduating the fine arts program at UBCO. It is called Emergence.

“I’m pleased to have the opportunity to present this work,” said gallery executive director Dauna Kennedy. “This exhibition was developed by selecting pieces from the students’ final projects prior to graduation and highlights some of the top work coming out of our neighboring University.”

The second gallery is called Accidentals by Robert Fee.

“Fee draws on a range of influences including surrealism, pop art, and current post-modern paradigms in his work,” wrote the art gallery in a press release. “Dynamics are explored in Fee’s work through juxtaposed and shifting images, composed of overlapping abstract forms, creating tension within each piece.”

The third exhibition is An Eclectic Collection, which comes out of a youth art group, which gets together to review and share feedback on each other’s work.

“This collection will feature art pieces that have been workshopped through these sessions, now on display for the public to enjoy.”

Through Our Eyes is the fourth exhibition. It is a community project from Teen Junction Youth Centre, through an afterschool program that allows youth to drop in and engage in a relaxing atmosphere.

“The focus of this exhibition is to give voice to youth and make statements about their lives and experiences in Vernon. We all have a unique voice and presence in our community and Through Our Eyes is an affirmation of the importance of recognition, representation, collaboration, and the arts.”

The art gallery is located at 3228 31 Ave.